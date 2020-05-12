Workers down tools after DSW employee tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - DURBAN Solid Waste (DSW) domestic refuse removal services were delayed in the south Durban areas after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 at the Collingwood Road depot on the Bluff.

Staff downed tools demanding to be tested on Monday. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the cleansing and solid waste unit confirmed that an employee tested positive. Staff said they were told about it on Friday.

More than 30 trucks service the Bluff, Montclair, Yellowwood Park, Jacobs, Clairwood, Chatsworth, Glenwood, Glenmore, Umbilo, Bellair, Seaview, Merebank, Mayville and Wentworth suburbs.

Mayisela said that due to Covid-19 screening and testing of all employees at the depot serving these areas, service will resume as soon as these are completed. In terms of safety measures taken by management all disinfecting of workplace protocols had been followed. “The depot was closed this past weekend to allow the disinfecting process to proceed unhindered. The necessary personal protective equipment was given to all employees as well as hand sanitisers. All employees who were deemed primary contacts have been isolated.”

Some of the 290 staff said they were in shock after being briefed about the incident. They were not sure how long it would take to test all the workers and when they would return to work.