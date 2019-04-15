WORKERS at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in Pietermaritzburg are threatening another shut down, after the board failed to meet their demand to make contract workers permanent.

Durban - WORKERS at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in Pietermaritzburg are threatening another shut down, after the board failed to meet their demand to make contract workers permanent. “The board was supposed to get back to us on April 9, but there has been nothing so far.

“We have written a letter to them, stating that if they continue to ignore us we will have no choice but to have an indefinite shut down,” said Popson Kunene, provincial secretary of the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa).

Last month, Hospersa led a group of more than 100 Ezemvelo workers in a strike.

Hospersa wanted temporary workers to be made permanent, a meeting with the board to discuss salary increases, an end to poor management and maladministration, and the filling of key positions - as there are high levels of staff shortages, resulting in employees being overworked.

The Ezemvelo board was expected to meet this weekend and reply to Hospersa, but Kunene said there had been no communication from the board.

Ezemvelo communications manager Musa Mntambo confirmed that the board had sat on April 9.

Mntambo said the workers’ issues were discussed.

“We are trying to secure a date with union representatives so that we can give them feedback from the board meeting,” he said.

One Ezemvelo worker, who would not be named, said he had been working on a contract basis for two years.

“I like my job, but I would like to be made permanent so that I can also start saving for my pension and get other benefits like medical aid.

“We are already doing the work of permanent staff, so this is not an unreasonable request,” he said.

