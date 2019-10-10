Ahead of World Sight Day being commemorated on Thursday, Christian Mbuyane said he lost his sight after completing matric in Ntuzuma in 1981. He was about to leave for England on a scholarship when he had an allergic reaction to medication after falling sick at his farewell party.
“I was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome which led to my skin peeling off and it affected my eyes too. For a few months after I was diagnosed, I could see a little. I used that opportunity to study further.
“At the same time, I found a job as a teacher at Ulundi area. I did a three-year Bible studies course at Union Bible Institute and I lost my ability to see completely just after completing the course,” said Mbuyane.
When he lost his sight, he thought life would be impossible, but in 1993 he married a woman he had known before going blind.