World Sight Day: Living a full life after going blind









In celebration of the World Sight Day 2019, Bongekile Nala and Christian Mbuyane at Natal Blind and Deaf Society share their extraordinary stories about living life after losing their sight. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA) Durban - A 58-year-old man wishes for nothing more than to see the faces of his own children, if he could magically regain the ability to see for only one day. Ahead of World Sight Day being commemorated on Thursday, Christian Mbuyane said he lost his sight after completing matric in Ntuzuma in 1981. He was about to leave for England on a scholarship when he had an allergic reaction to medication after falling sick at his farewell party. “I was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome which led to my skin peeling off and it affected my eyes too. For a few months after I was diagnosed, I could see a little. I used that opportunity to study further. “At the same time, I found a job as a teacher at Ulundi area. I did a three-year Bible studies course at Union Bible Institute and I lost my ability to see completely just after completing the course,” said Mbuyane. When he lost his sight, he thought life would be impossible, but in 1993 he married a woman he had known before going blind.

“Life was not so bad after all because at least the woman I married is a person I went to school with when I still had my ability to see. In the same year I got married, we were blessed with a daughter, and then in 1997 we were blessed with a son. If I could have one day to be able to see, I would want nothing else but to see how my kids look,” he said.

Mbuyane said he was thankful to the Natal Blind and Deaf Society for teaching people how to be independent and to do chores around the house.

Cornubia resident Bongekile Nala, a volunteer at the Natal Blind and Deaf Society, said she lost her sight due to a genetic disease. She called for more jobs to be created for the blind.

The 45-year-old said she studied business and accounting before losing her sight, but today she is an honours graduate in community development.

“I’ve worked really hard to be where I am. I have a man in my life, but I don’t have children,” said Nala.

She had advice for people losing their ability to see: “It’s not the end of the world. There’s still life after losing sight, and life plans do not have to change because of that. Use the challenge as a stepping stone to success. Make your problem a solution,” said Nala.

Daily News