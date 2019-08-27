Durban - The annual World Water Week conference has kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden. The conference is organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). The conference aims to raise awareness about water conservation and water-related development issues in different countries around the world.

In a press statement , SIWI’s Executive Director Torgny Holmgren stressed the importance of using water to solve global challenges.

“Many in our societies are not aware of the vital role that water plays in realizing prosperity, eradicating poverty and tackling the climate crisis. Together, we can change that perception and unlock the potential of water-related solutions,” Holmgren said.

But despite the urgent calls for residents and government to respect water, Durban has seen enormous incidents of water loss due to a variety of factors including theft.

In mid-August, Cato Manor residents of Ridgeview Road, Makhilo Mkhize Close and Lighty Kunene Close in Cato Manor had to deal with empty taps and non-flushing toilets for more than two weeks. Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that valves were vandalised in the area resulting in the residents only receiving water on Friday.

During the same period, the Daily News had observed water being stolen from the nearby Telkom property across the Independent Media building. People from a nearby taxi-rank were being allowed to access water by a security guard, A group of men would call out to the guard, who would then let them in then the men would then take the water to wash the taxis parked metres away from the building, at the long-distance taxi rank.

In May, thousands of litres of raw sewage had flowed into the Durban Harbour after a pump station failed up river following heavy rains. It was believed that the Mahatma Gandhi Pump station had major pump failure at the time which led to both the mechanical and electrical failures of three of the four pumps.

In a statement by the Department of Water and Sanitation, had reassured South Africans that the dams had sufficient water provided that it is used sparingly.

Daily News