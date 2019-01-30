Photo: NSRI

Durban - A yacht with three people onboard and a jet skier had to be towed into the Durban harbour after experiencing difficulties out at sea.

Clifford Ireland, National Sea Rescue Institute(NSRI) Durban duty coxswain, said that on Tuesday their station 5 Durban duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following a request for assistance from a local yacht on a morning cruise with 3 crew onboard.

The yacht struck an unidentified object while sailing which caused rudder damage.

Ireland said the sea rescue craft Eikos Rescuer II was launched and they rendezvoused with the yacht 2 nautical miles off-shore of the port of Durban.

"They were found safe. A tow line was rigged and the yacht was towed into the port without incident and no further assistance was required,"he said.

On Sunday morning NSRI were notified that a jet-skier required assistance 1 nautical mile off-shore of the port of Durban.

"The sea rescue craft Megan II was launched and we rendezvoused with the jet-ski with a local man onboard. The jet-ski had experienced motor mechanical failure. We towed him to Vetchies Pier on his jet-ski without incident and no further assistance was required," he said.

Daily News



