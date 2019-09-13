File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A woman was stabbed three times on her arm and shoulder during a robbery at her home in Yellowwood Park near Montclair. Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said the complainant alleged that she was at place of residence at Kestrel Crescent in Yellowwood Park when she heard someone pushing the door.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

"The woman claims she pushed back her door to close it. The suspect pointed a knife at her. During his attempt to get into the house he stabbed her twice on the shoulder and once on the arm. The woman left the door in panic. The suspect got inside. He then took her cellphone and handbag,"Zwane said.

The man fled from the premises.

The woman screamed for help.

The local neighbourhood watch gave chase but the man fled.

A case of robbery was opened at Montclair police station for investigation.

Annual crime statistics depicted a bleak picture of the Montclair policing area with an drastic increase in robberies and burglaries.

Robbery aggravating circumstances: 223 (2017/2018) and 280 (2018/2019) cases reported.

Burglary: 321 (2017/2018) and 456 (2018/2019).

Robbery at residential premises (house robbery): 16 (2017/2018)and 26 (2018/2019)

This was revealed when the South African Police Service briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police (PCOP) on the 2018/19 annual crime statistics in Parliament on Thursday.

The statistics are for all crime reported for the period between 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the crime statistics is presented cover 21 crime categories, namely 17 Community reported crimes and four other crime categories detected as a result of police action.

He said the scope of the crimes was reported at all 1154 police stations, including satellite stations and ports of entry nationwide.

All crimes were either reported by the victim, witness, third-parties or detected by members of the South African Police Service.

"The 2018/2019 annual crime statistics were declared as official statistics in line with prescripts of the South African Statistical Quality Assessment Framework (SASQAF). This stamp of approval will finally put to rest questions of the authenticity and legitimacy of the Crime Statistics,"said Cele.

The police made available statistics of crimes such as murder, sexual offences, attempted murder, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Daily News



