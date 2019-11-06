Durban - Three passengers were killed when a cab from a newly-launched e-hailing service crashed in Cato Manor yesterday morning.
According to reports, Yo! Taxi! was launched less than a month ago by minibus taxi owners to rival Uber, Taxify and other similar operators.
The service launched with new cars and was said to employ well-trained drivers.
Yo! Taxi! would not comment on the accident.
Videos and pictures of the accident circulating on social media show a man believed to be the cab driver and who appears to be drunk. The vehicle apparently left the road and came to rest on its roof. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.