Yousef Deedat still in critical in hospital after being shot in head









Yousuf Deedat.Picture:Marilyn Bernard Durban - The next 24 hours could give the Deedat family direction as to what sort of medical intervention is needed for community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat who was shot in Verulam on Wednesday. Deedat,65, remains in a critical condition at the St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Deedat who was heading to the Verulam Family Court was walking with his wife on the pavement. The director of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), Prem Balram, said a man walked up to Deedat, shot him, and fled to a vehicle parked along Groom Street. Balram said a security officer gave chase of the shooter but he fled in an awaiting motorvehicle. On Friday, family spokesperson Prof Salim Abdool Karim said since Deedat was admitted his medical condition had not changed. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

“His vital signs are fine. We have to wait for the next 24 hours to see if he is recovering and what medical intervention is needed to improve his condition.. We have not contacted the police yet regarding the investigations. The family are pulling through,"Karim said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the motive for the shooting was not known. No arrests had been made.

Pictures of Deedat had been circulating of him laying on the ground swarmed by paramedics who stabalised him at the scene. He was then transported via a helicopter to hospital.

Deedat is the son of late Shaykh Ahmed Deedat, a community activist who was the founder of the Islamic Propagation Centre International on Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) Street in Durban.

Daily News