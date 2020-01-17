Durban - The next 24 hours could give the Deedat family direction as to what sort of medical intervention is needed for community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat who was shot in Verulam on Wednesday.
Deedat,65, remains in a critical condition at the St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. Deedat who was heading to the Verulam Family Court was walking with his wife on the pavement.
The director of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), Prem Balram, said a man walked up to Deedat, shot him, and fled to a vehicle parked along Groom Street.
Balram said a security officer gave chase of the shooter but he fled in an awaiting motorvehicle.
On Friday, family spokesperson Prof Salim Abdool Karim said since Deedat was admitted his medical condition had not changed. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit.