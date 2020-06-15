Youth Day: South Africa's youth faces 'lack of leadership' in improving their lives

Durban - AS SOUTH Africa marks Youth Day on Tuesday, political and religious organisations have pointed to the lack of leadership in creating entrepreneurship opportunities and addressing economic challenges as the most pressing issues facing young South Africans today. IFP Youth Brigade chairperson Mthokozisi Nxumalo, said the exclusion of youth from the mainstream economy should be addressed. “We have young people who are unemployed as government policies do not favour the youth,” he said. Nxumalo said South Africa was slow in moving towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and was only acting because it was forced to do so by the coronavirus epidemic. Nxumalo said Covid-19 had resulted in many job losses. Gender-based violence should also be addressed, he said.

“We have young people who are very angry and violent towards women,” Nxumalo said, calling for a non-political discussion about the issue.

“It is not a political issue, but a societal one,” he said.

ANC Youth League provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said the government, which currently faced a stagnant economy, should create a good business environment where jobs could be created.

“The youth need to continue to fight for economic freedom,” he said.

DA Youth provincial deputy chairperson Nomfundo Khubone said the youth were unemployable because of a lack of skills.

She said entrepreneurship should be encouraged for the youth, supported by the government guiding them on how to run a business to prevent it from failing.

Khubone called for tax incentives to encourage companies to hire young people, and for the youth to be encouraged to go to technical and vocational education and training colleges to further their studies.

SA Hindu Maha Sabha Youth League convener Akshay Singh said South Africa lacked strong leadership. “We lack strong leaders who can help the youth of South Africa reach their respective levels of potential,” he said.

Singh called for leadership programmes to be taught to youth from high school level; these programmes should have a strong moral compass.

