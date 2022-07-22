Zandile Gumede cannot contest any position at KZN conference - ANC

Durban — Despite eThekwini regional leadership's insistence on nominating Zandile Gumede for a top five position in the KwaZulu-Natal ANC elective conference the party's national leadership has ruled her nomination out. National executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete told the media on the sidelines of the conference in Durban that no member who was on the step aside rule would accept the nomination for any position in the conference, adding that if that particular member did accept the nomination she or he would be violating or undermining the NEC decision.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the NEC was a decision-making body in between conferences so it was within its right to amend the rule, adding that branches would have to challenge the decision at the national conference in December. “Let us not confuse matters. No member who is on step aside will contest any position. So that was made clear to all members,” said Legoete. On Thursday night ,the ANC eThekwini region held a regional general council and insisted on Gumede’s nomination for the treasurer position.

The region argued that the NEC had no mandate to amend the decision that was taken at the last conference in 2017 and vowed to continue nominating Gumede to serve in the top five provincial hierarchy which is expected to be elected on Saturday. Gumede with other 20 former and current party councillors as well as eThekwini municipality officials are facing corruption charges emanating from the city’s Solid Waste tender worth around R400m. The trial that was scheduled for Monday, but was postponed to next Wednesday due to some of the accused’s financial troubles who the court told to go and sort out.

Story continues below Advertisement

EThekwini regional leadership did not comment on the latest pronouncement by the NEC. The conference continues. Daily News