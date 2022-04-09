Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Zandile Gumede running mate blames ANC mother body for youth league voting debacle

Published 5m ago

Durban - As the contest to lead the eThekwini ANC region heats up ahead of voting for the regional top five, Zandile Gumede’s running mate contends that the failure of the youth league of the region to agree on its voting delegates was because of interference by some leaders of the mother body.

Musa Nciki, who is running for the position of the regional secretary under Gumede’s slate in the ongoing elective conference taking place at the Durban ICC, said that all the league needed was support, not manipulation by some leaders.

This was in reference to the fact that the interim leadership of the league in the region was unable to agree on who to send to vote on its behalf at the conference.

The league was allocated nine voting delegates. However, insiders told the Daily News that the dispute arose when the names of those who were to vote on behalf of the league were changed because it was feared that they are pro- the Zandile Gumede slate.

Gumede, an RET proponent, is leading a slate that is up against one which is led by Thabani Nyawose, a man who has been firmly behind Cyril Ramaphosa since 2017 when the region was divided ahead of the Nasrec conference.

The Daily News understands that the issue of the youth league voting delegates has now been resolved and it was a matter of registering them so that they can take part in the conference.

An insider said the impasse was broken by splitting the delegates into two, with each faction taking half of the votes.

However, Nciki was adamant that they would not allow the adoption of the conference’s credentials if the delegation had not been formally registered.

“No way, that is not going to happen at all. The credentials will not be adopted if the youth league delegation is not here. We will vigorously challenge that,” Nciki told the Daily News on the sidelines of the conference.

Should Nciki’s threat become a reality, the voting process is likely to be delayed and start late on Saturday. In that case, the results will likely be known around 2am on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the ANC in KZN Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed that the youth league debacle has been resolved.

Daily News

