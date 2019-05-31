eThekwini Mayor Cllr Zandile Gumede delivering her budget speech in the City hall Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - CORRUPTION charges continued to haunt embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede when she delivered her Budget adoption speech at Durban’s City Hall on Wednesday. Barely a few minutes into her speech, the IFP’s Noorharpersadh Iyir raised a point of order. The party asked why Gumede and Mondli Mthembu, chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure committee, were present as they faced charges relating to tender fraud. Other opposition parties cheered, agreeing with the IFP’s sentiments.

ANC councillors jumped to Gumede’s defence, arguing that she was innocent until proven guilty. Others argued that her bail conditions did not mean she should not conduct other matters relating to the functioning of the city.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham later said: “There’s enough evidence at this stage that she shouldn’t be mayor.”

She said if Gumede had any conscience or integrity she would have recused herself, adding that the ANC was not reining her in.

The current state of affairs could not continue, said Graham.

During a press briefing after delivering her speech, Gumede said she could not comment on the charges against her as they were sub judice.

She responded to calls for her to step aside, saying that opposition parties were saying what they were expected to say. “It is opposition; what do you expect?”

Climate change in the eThekwini region featured strongly during her speech.

Speaking barely a month after the city was hit by a storm that claimed more than 60 lives and caused damage of more than R1billion, Gumede said Durban was among the four cities in South Africa at risk of flooding by 2050.

She said the city needed to be prepared to deal with the effects of climate change, and to protect its citizens and economic investments through tangible initiatives.

Gumede also dealt with the drought the city has had to deal with in the past few years as an example of the harmful effects of climate change.

Gumede, who announced that the city would have a budget of R50.6bn for the 2019/20 financial year, said it would include capital expenditure of R7.9bn which would be allocated to deal with infrastructure and household services needs and backlogs. The city would have a social package of R3.9bn.

“The basic social package aims to help more vulnerable residents by supporting them with basic services and also by providing them with rates relief in the form of rebates or discounts,” Gumede said.

Daily News