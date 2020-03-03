Zolile Khumalo's family: 'We have learnt the hard way'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - THE family of murdered Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo warned the youth to get to know a person before starting a relationship with them, saying they had learnt this the hard way. The family travelled from Eshowe to the Durban High Court for judgment in the trial of Khumalo’s ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, who stands accused of killing the 21-year-old student. Judgment is set to continue today. Mzolo, 26, was arrested moments after Khumalo was fatally shot in her room at the Lonsdale MUT student residence in the CBD. Khumalo, 21, had ended their relationship, but Mzolo could not accept it. He allegedly shot Khumalo in the head and chest on May 1, 2018. Judge Nompumelelo Radebe began handing down judgment yesterday, summarising all the evidence heard during the trial. Judgment is to include whether Mzolo’s version that he was unarmed when he entered the student residence, and that Khumalo had the firearm between her thighs, and shot herself during a scuffle was true or not.

Khumalo’s parents and relatives packed the courtroom, wearing T-shirts with a photo of her. Her mother, Princess Khumalo, said her daughter would have turned 23 this month.

“It’s a coincidence that after so many delays in the case, our family will have closure in March, the month in which three members of our family, including myself, were born,” she said.

She said she was overwhelmed by both pain and relief that the trial was nearing the end.

Mabongi Myeni, Zolile’s cousin and the family spokesperson, said the family had mixed feelings about hearing the judgment. “A part of us feels relieved that we can finally move on and try to find closure.”

Meanwhile, students yesterday used Khumalo’s case to highlight issues of gender-based violence. They had marched from the Lonsdale residence to the high court, chanting slogans against gender-based violence.

Myeni said the students’ march indicated Khumalo’s death was not in vain.

“My advice and warning to others, especially women is get to know a person first before engaging in a relationship with them.

“We are overwhelmed by the support MUT has shown us after Zolile’s death and throughout the trial. The students have been with us until the end. This shows that they have also been touched, and that they are concerned,” she said.

Azwi Mufamadi, director of public relations and brand management at MUT, said they hoped and prayed the Khumalo family would get the justice they deserved.

“We are also hoping that the perpetrator will be found guilty to send a strong message to others that there is no place for gender-based violence in our society,” said Mufamadi.

Daily News