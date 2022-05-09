Zuma’s son guns for ANC KZN PEC post

Durban - Almost two months before the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal convenes its elective conference, one of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma is gunning to be elected to the party’s decision-making provincial executive committee (PEC). Edward Zuma’s campaign has begun in earnest and is gaining momentum.

The news that he is gunning for a PEC position surfaced late last week in a news release which highlighted some of Zuma’s achievements. “Comrades, the decision that Edward Zuma should be a member of the PEC in KwaZulu-Natal is not informed (by) that he is the son of Jacob Zuma. But we are taking the war to the doorsteps of white monopoly capital. “In the PEC we want people we can trust, people whom we know that white monopoly capital and their stooges do not like ... So, you can’t even question Edward Zuma’s credentials,” it said.

Accompanying the release is a list of positions the University of Zululand (Unizulu)-educated Zuma junior has held in his long political career. “Led SACP in Unizulu, led Sasco in Unizulu, led ANCYL in Unizulu, led ANCYL RTT former North Coast region, now Musa Dladla region, led YCLSA as a provincial organiser,” it said. The PEC of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is made up of 25 directly elected members, 22 ex-officio members from the 11 regions, and three co-opted members (usually from under-represented regions). Members who get into this structure are deployed to the provincial legislature, with some later becoming members of the provincial cabinet.

In 2017, in an election, Zuma unsuccessfully tried to become the leader of the Msholozi branch in KwaNxamalala village, in Nkandla. He was defeated by Doctor Bhengu, who later became the ANC’s ward councillor. Zuma junior confirmed on Sunday that he was aiming to be elected to the PEC, and referred all questions to those who proposed his election to the body. “I was told and I agreed with it, it’s time for change … I think those who raised my name will give you such details.” ANC spokesperson in the province, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said the nomination process for the provincial conference in July is already under way. Jostling ahead of the provincial conference is heating up with eThekwini regional chairperson, Zandile Gumede, being lobbied to be the provincial treasurer.

