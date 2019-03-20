South Africa's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Zweli Mkhize speaking at the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) national members’ assembly at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban. Photo: Supplied by GCIS.

Durban - MUNICIPALITIES have not learnt anything from past negative audit outcomes, and continue to be plagued by tender and procurement irregularities, persistent nepotism and irregular expenditure. This was according to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize, who addressed mayors and senior municipal officials from KwaZulu-Natal during the provincial Audit Indaba in Durban on Tuesday.

“Political instability and weaknesses in governance are two of the primary causes of poor service delivery at municipal level. The number of service delivery protests in KZN has increased, and most of these are violent. If communities see violent protests as the only way of getting the attention of the municipal leadership, then there’s a huge gap between the communities and the leadership,” Mkhize said.

He said fraud, corruption and the murders of councillors and municipal officials reflected the deterioration in municipal services.

He said Cogta was providing support such as the selection of competent managers in critical positions and enforcing compliance with the Municipal Systems Act and its regulations on competence requirements. The department also enforced the use of databases on employees dismissed for misconduct.

“The objective is to realise the professionalisation of local government administration and to enable municipalities to perform their constitutional obligations. We have also taken measures to ensure that senior staff who are dismissed in one municipality do not occupy a position in another,” he said.

Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they believed that poor financial results and negative audit outcomes were a symptom of a failing governance system. “We expect this indaba to conclude with a solid acknowledgement of responsibility for the failures in governance and accountability that led to this state of affairs in our municipalities,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said every mayor would be expected to sign a pledge committing to an improved audit in his or her municipality.

Daily News