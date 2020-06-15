KZN activist questions 'hasty' resumption of lessons as schools close due to Covid-19

DURBAN - Durban community activist and founder of the Day 2 Day Foundation, Bilal Khan, on Monday said that the timing of South Africa's schools reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic was "not well thought out and a bit hasty". Khan said he believed that schools were overwhelmed by the "logistical nightmare" accompanying the health crisis. “Even if all staff, comprising of teachers, administrative and supporting staff get tested prior to the reopening of schools, this could not prevent the staff from contracting the virus in future from any other setting outside of the school,” he said in a statement. “For this, testing will need to be conducted regularly and it would have been a logistical nightmare for those government schools nationwide to conduct tests as this could clog up the system and resources may not have been so readily available to those schools as compared to private schools.” According to Khan, a more suitable time to reopen schools would have been August or September, as this was forecast to be the tail-end of the pandemic.

He said that as South Africa entered its annual flu season, there would be high fevers, sore throats and coughs among children, which could easily be mistaken as cases of Covid-19 and cause undue panic.

“I understand the financial obligations of the schools to reopen as they do have bills to pay. Parents may not want to pay their school fees if their child has to be taught their academic content from home, resulting in the school losing out on much needed funds to keep them afloat. In a way, parents are now forced to meet their financial obligation to the schools if their child is physically present in a traditional schooling environment,” he said.

Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth has become the latest facility to register a Covid-19 infection. A grade 12 pupil tested positive for the virus last week. At the time, the school issued a statement saying the department of health would be conducting screening of teachers and pupils, to detect any possible additional cases.

Apollo Secondary, PR Pather, Oceanview Primary, Savannah Park Secondary and Clairwood High also registered infections, leading to the schools closing for deep cleaning.

In an interview with African News Agency (ANA), Brandon Pillay, a member of the ANC regional executive committee in eThekwini and former ward 69 councillor, said that schools in the area where infections were registered were temporarily closed for lessons.

“The twelve schools that are part of Bayhaven have already taken the decision that parents should keep their kids at home, keeping in mind that the decision to close school can only come from the department,” said Pillay.

“Parents have stopped kids from going to school as of Friday (12 June) and others who may not have got the message have got it over the weekend and are now not sending their kids to school,” he added.

