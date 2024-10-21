KZN airman honoured at Delhi War Memorial

Durban — A South African family's journey to honour their relative, Pilot Officer Dharamraj Aheer Goordeen, at the Delhi/Karachi 1939-1945 War memorial, which is situated within the Delhi War Cemetery in India, highlights the sacrifices made by Indian-origin South Africans during World War 2. This poignant tribute, facilitated by military veterans’ organisations, underscores the enduring bonds between South Africa and India.

Goordeen was from Dannhauser in KwaZulu-Natal. Goordeen joined the Indian Royal Air Force during World War 2 and died in service on 21 April 1942 at the age of 25 in Kohat. Relatives, Jay Muckerdhooj and wife Shamila Muckerdhooj, from Gauteng, made the trip to India on Saturday. A wreath was laid at the Wall of Remembrance to honour Goordeen who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The visit was facilitated by the South African Indian Legion of Military Veterans (SAIL) and Brigadier General Kevin Moonsamy who is South Africa’s Defence Advisor in New Delhi, India.

Moonsamy, a decorated military officer with 35 years of national service, mainly in the air force, has been in India for four years, to enhance the country’s military interests, promote brand South Africa and assist, when required, his countrymen who travel there. His wife Janessa Moonsamy is the deputy chairperson of the Defence Attaché spouses association. Vinesh Selvan said SAIL is an organisation capturing the history of South Africans of Indian descent in the military.