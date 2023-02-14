KZN ANC calls Xolani Dube ‘an analyst with double agenda’

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called on media houses not to use Xolani Dube’s political analysis anymore following his alleged involvement with new Zulu nationalist civil rights movement Umsinsi wokuzimilela, which stormed Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s home at the weekend. The group was blocked by the premier’s security team, resulting in them hurling insults and arguments.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group, which has been critical of the ANC government, announced last week that it was starting door-to-door visits to all government officials’ homes to hold them to account for failing to deliver services which their party (ANC) had promised them during their election campaign. In support of its action, the group said since it was the ANC which came up with the idea of door-to-door visits to voters’ private residences, it felt voters should do the same and visit officials’ homes. In a hard-hitting statement issued by the ANC provincial leadership on Monday, the party labelled Dube as a political analyst with a double agenda, vowing to meet him on the ground. The party said it had informed media houses that it has taken a decision to not treat Dube like other political analysts.

The ANC said Dube has been masquerading as a political analyst for too long but now would be afforded the same treatment accorded to forces opposed to the ANC in the province. The party said if extra care was not taken, Dube would inflict irreparable damage on the images of reputable media brands. It accused him of organising an illegal march of the civil movement to the premier’s private residence. The party warned that the group’s statements were inflammatory, with the potential to unnecessarily ignite violent clashes in the future. “Many of us who are aware that Umsinsi Wokuzimilela is new in politics are sickened by the display of misguided militancy of this small grouping, and its founder, Xolani Dube. It is clear that forces opposed to the agenda of the ANC in this province are using him to weaken the organisation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For the record, we have interacted with Xolani Dube in the past. He is a disgruntled former ANC member who uses every opportunity to mobilise against the party … there can be no objectivity and independent analysis from a disgruntled former member.” The ANC said evidence suggests that his political analysis in the mainstream media are rooted in hatred for the ANC. It also accused Dube of forming his Xubera Institute as a front to allow his funders opposed to the ANC in KZN to channel money to pay for hotels where workshops are held with the sole purpose of attacking ANC leaders.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dube has denied founding the militant civil rights group, saying he had been invited as a guest speaker. Dube has been sharing the group’s statements on media platforms. Meanwhile, the group’s storming of the premier's house drew widespread condemnation from the SA National Civic Organisation, ANC Women’s League, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa on Monday condemned the act, saying all attempts to render society lawless must be resisted.