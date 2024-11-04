KZN ANC dismisses rumours of new coalition with MK Party

Durban — ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed widely speculated rumours that it will form a new provincial government of unity with Umkhonto Wesizwe Party. Speaking during its reflection of 100 days of government of provincial unity (GPU) in a media briefing in Durban on Monday, the party leadership put to bed the rumours that got many people talking about since Friday that it has entered talks with the MKP to form their own GPU.

Addressing the media on the rumours, the party’s deputy provincial chairperson Nomagugu Simelane said the ANC is still committed to the GPU and is working well with all the parties although not happy with individuals from the DA and the IFP who are doing things in their own way that are annoying. “Are we leaving the GPU to work with MKP? The answer is no. There are no tensions within the GPU. You will recall that it was the MKP itself, particularly Duduzile Zuma who announced that her party will not work with the ANC so we want to make clear that we are not leaving the GPU,” said Simelane. Adding his voice, the party provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the ANC sees no reason why the GPU will collapse, adding that the party is 99,9% that the current government which includes IFP, DA and NFP will finish its term.

However, the party made it clear that it was not happy with the behaviour of the DA and the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi whom the party said thinks he is above the coalition. Mtolo said the party is already talking to IFP leadership about his behaviour and wants action to be taken against him by the IFP or the ANC will be forced to act. Mtolo cited Buthelezi’s decision to brand water tankers Cogta delivered to uThukela District Municipality with his face as a bizarre decision. On the party’s unhappiness with the DA, the ANC said it was disturbed by its behaviour in KwaDukuza Local Municipality but that does not mean the two parties would not work together. “We understand that our differences with the DA are historical and mainly ideological but we are managing that. Even our national leaders understand that but they are matured enough to sail through and work together for the common good of the citizens.