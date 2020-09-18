KZN Anti-Gang Unit swoop on Wentworth cop allegedly linked to Cartel gang

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Anti-Gang Unit have pounced on a policeman stationed at Wentworth who they allege is involved in a series of gang-related shootings in the area. The unit swooped on the Wentworth police station just after 9am on Friday where they arrested Warrant Officer Brian James. James, who investigators believe is linked to the notorious Cartel gang in Wentworth, was whisked away in front of his shocked colleagues and taken to the Durban Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He was denied bail and the case against him was remanded until September 23. According to police sources close to the investigation, James is linked to gang members arrested earlier this month by the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, Provincial Organised Crime Unit together and Crime Intelligence.

Jasmin Simon, known as Moni, Kyle Pretorius, known as Para and Tyrel Martin, Chad Marais, Mthandeni Masilva Khoza and Trese Pretorious, known as Mini, appeared at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

They are based out of “barracks” in Wentworth and were arrested at different times.

Moni has been released on bail and his five co-accused are awaiting trial.

Prosecutors intend adding James to the case.

The charges emanate from an incident that occurred on 10 July, 2020 at Gulmal Crescent in Wentworth where two men were shot.

Police said a 34-year-old man died in hospital whilst the other was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Wentworth police station.

Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit are working diligently to curb criminal activities in the area.

“These operations will continue in the Wentworth policing are to restore peace and stop unnecessary injuries to the community,” the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula, said at the time.

