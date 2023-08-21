KZN-born entrepreneur claims top 10 spot on Mr SA

Durban — KZN-born, young entrepreneur and University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) alumni, Ndumiso Shezi who claimed the top 10 spot on Mr South Africa said this was a challenging moment for him. Shezi, from Nkandla, is a professional model and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies.

“Hearing my name called out on this grand stage has been a life-changing experience for me and for my community as well. I am so overwhelmed and deeply grateful to my community leaders who provided unwavering support and believed in me,” said Shezi. The Mr SA winner will be announced in November in Joburg. Ndumiso said he entered the competition to gain a national platform to empower and inspire South African men facing challenges on a daily basis.

“With Mr South Africa I want to continue the conversation with men at a national level, that men’s emotions and feelings are valid and they matter. “I realised that men have scars and that these scars start at an early age and they grow up hurting with no one to converse with about their pain hence they feel marginalised and often neglected in the social narrative,” said Shezi. Shezi, who also owns a design and construction company, Indumiso Design Solutions (Pty) Ltd, said most of the social ills that the country was dealing with were as a result of the challenges faced by men.

He said these challenges often led to the ultimate destruction of vulnerable women and children. Shezi emphasised the importance of creating a safe space for men to sharpen each other through deep meaningful conversations and holding each other accountable as a solution to today’s social ills. King Cetshwayo District Municipality mayor Thami Ntuli congratulated Shezi for claiming top 10 spot in the Mr SA showdown.