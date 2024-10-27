KZN braces for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds

Durban — A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal for Sunday. KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi warned residents of severe weather conditions expected on Sunday. This follows the weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws), which anticipates severe thunderstorms and damaging winds impacting large parts of KZN.

The thunderstorms could cause localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, and the strong winds may result in damage to property and infrastructure. “Residents are urged to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protect their property. This includes avoiding crossing flooded roads and bridges, securing any loose items that could be blown away by the wind, and staying indoors during the storm if possible,” Buthelezi said. “Our Disaster Management teams are on high alert and prepared to respond to any emergencies.”

According to the Saws’ impact-based warning issued on Saturday, a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms is valid from Sunday afternoon until night. Areas expected to be affected include Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma - Indaka, Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa - Hlabisa, Dannhauser, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma - Underberg, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele - Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele - Sobabili, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana - Giants Castle, Mpofana - Mooi River, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla and Nongoma. “Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected over most parts of KZN tomorrow (Sunday),” Saws said.

“Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of KZN tomorrow (Sunday). Some of these thunderstorms may become severe and may be accompanied by strong damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours.” According to Saws, this could lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihood and livestock; localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning; and power surges due to excessive lightning. Saws advised the following:

Take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as they may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes.

Avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may cause injuries and death.

If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets and cover vehicles.

Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris. Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, Saws said a well-defined upper-air system (cut-off low) is expected to pass over the western parts of the country on Saturday while propagating eastwards and eventually exiting South Africa on Tuesday. “This weather system is expected to be accompanied by strong to near gale force winds (55 to 65 km/h) over the cape provinces, but fresh to strong (30 to 50 km/h) over North West, Gauteng, the Free State and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, ceasing by Monday,” Saws explained. “This can result in damage to settlements (informal/formal), poor driving conditions that can affect transport routes (N1 and N3) and possible problems for high-sided vehicles affected by winds, falling trees and possible blowing sand and dust.”

Saws further explained that scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected over the western parts of the country, while spreading over the central and eastern parts on Sunday and Monday but are expected to cease from the west by Tuesday. Additionally, heavy downpours with rainfall accumulations exceeding 60mm can be expected in the south-west parts of the country on Sunday, while it will advance along the south coast of the Western Cape and adjacent interior on Monday. This can be coupled with flooding of roads and settlements, damage or loss of infrastructure, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock, with the possibility of hail. “Along the coastal regions strong winds, coupled with very rough seas with wave heights of 4.0 to 5.0m can be expected commencing on Saturday reaching 5.0 to 6.0m along the extreme south-western coastline by Monday. The waves are expected to subside on Tuesday,” Saws explained.