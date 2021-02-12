KZN braces for weekend of severe rains

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL can expect severe rainfall this weekend amid the threat of a tropical storm in the province. As a result, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has directed disaster management teams across the province to be on high alert as more rains were expected this weekend in northern parts of the province. The warnings come at a time when communities were still picking up the pieces after tropical storm Eloise and heavy rains battered parts of the province in recent weeks. In a statement, the SA Weather Service (Saws) said disruptive rainfall was expected over the weekend and into early next week. Saws said a weak tropical low pressure currently situated in the Mozambique Channel was expected to move south-westwards over southern Mozambique. The low pressure would likely result in further disruptive rainfall, especially over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces as well as over north-eastern parts of KZN. The rain was expected to start tonight and continue over the weekend, persisting into Monday.

Saws said the main concern with this rainfall was that it is expected to affect areas which have recently been negatively impacted. Additional rain will rapidly lead to overland run off and additional flow into rivers and streams, already swollen by recent rains.

Impacts were expected to include danger to life due to fast-flowing streams, flooding of roads and settlements as well as damage to mud-based houses. Moreover, further rockfalls can be anticipated in hilly terrain, with certain roads likely to become impassable. Damage and localised flooding affecting villages and settlements could also result in some communities becoming displaced or possibly requiring evacuation.

“Winds will start to pick up on Sunday, possibly resulting in damage to settlements and the risk of trees or large branches toppled by strong, gusty winds. Structural damage to houses and roads is therefore possible, whilst closure of certain susceptible and key routes should also be anticipated.

“Electrical infrastructure could also be damaged, hence the public are strongly urged to treat any fallen or damaged wires and electrical poles as being live and to stay well away from such wires or structures. Unexpected, localised electrical outages can therefore also be expected, which may take time to repair, depending on the extent and severity of damage to infrastructure,” said Saws.

“The rainfall is expected to start easing off towards the end of next week, however Saws will continue to monitor the situation very closely and issue updates as needed.”

Hlomuka also appealed to residents to continue to exercise extreme caution as the coming rains could exacerbate the current situation with a number of areas and communities facing the prospect of floods.

“So far, KZN has lost eight lives as a result of the inclement weather conditions that started on January 24 due to tropical depression Eloise. The fatalities include a three-year-old child that was swept away when her mother was crossing a river in Ulundi,” said Cogta.

Hlomuka has directed disaster management teams to work closely with community structures, such as ward committees and traditional councils, to ensure residents in areas that face the risk of flooding are sufficiently warned and assisted should the need arise.

