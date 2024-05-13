KZN court sentences man for three murders and three attempted murders

Durban — A murderer has been sentenced to three life terms linked to the murders of 10 people in Mid Illovo in 2021. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said thorough investigations by the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit convinced the Pietermaritzburg High Court to hand three life imprisonment terms to convicted murderer, Zwelakhe Nene, aged 43.

The court had found Nene guilty of three counts of murder and another three counts of attempted murder which he committed in Mid Illovo. He was sentenced on Friday, May 10. Netshiunda said two families were involved in a feud which turned violent and resulted in the killing of 10 people. On September 2, 2021, a security guard who was from one of the families involved in the feud was killed while on duty at a primary school. He said the case was transferred to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit and three suspects – Mhloniswa Nene, Mvikelwa Nene and Zwelake Nene – were arrested. However, the court decided to grant them bail.

Netshiunda said that while on bail, the trio opened fire on a minibus taxi which was full of passengers and two people died. Two more people sustained injuries. “Investigators successfully connected the dots and positively linked the three suspects with the crime scene and the three were rearrested. Mvikelwa and Mhloniswa decided to abscond from court during trial and warrants for their arrest have been issued,” Netshiunda said. “Zwelakhe will also serve an additional 30 years behind bars after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for each of the three attempted murders which he committed.”