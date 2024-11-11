KZN Department of Education and Sadtu meet amid funding crisis

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s top management met with the teacher union, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) intending to take significant steps toward addressing critical challenges within the province’s educational landscape. Last Saturday, the Director General of KZN Education, Mathanzima Mweli, and Provincial Government Director General, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, held a high-stakes meeting with the Sadtu’s provincial executive committee, led by General-Secretary Mugwena Maluleke, at the Coastlands Musgrave Hotel.

KZN Education stated on their social media platform updates that the gathering was aimed at deliberating on various grievances raised by the union, which has been vocal about the pressing funding crisis threatening the stability of education across the province. In a recent statement, Sadtu claimed that a substantial number of schools in the province—operating on a no-fee basis—are facing an acute financial predicament. These institutions heavily depend on financial commitments from the provincial Department of Education, which, according to Sadtu, have not been met.

“The situation has created turmoil among educators, particularly with internal examinations looming, as many schools currently lack the essential resources to conduct these assessments,” Sadtu said. In response, Sadtu has escalated its efforts to secure immediate intervention from provincial authorities, resorting to picketing at district offices to pressure decision-makers. The union said that among the unresolved issues are: the non-payment of annual pay progressions for educators, the outstanding Grade R stipends, and the lack of conversion and remuneration for temporary educators.

Nomarashiya Caluza, the Sadtu KZN Secretary told the Daily News that there was a need for robust engagement from the Director-General. “We are making progress on some of the issues, but we have formally called upon the Director-General (Mathanzima Mweli) to step in and ensure that adequate funding is secured for our schools throughout the province,” she said. Caluza added: “We had a meeting with the DG and asked for his intervention. Effective resolution is crucial, and we will update everyone at a press conference to be convened tomorrow (on Tuesday) morning.”