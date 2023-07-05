KZN Department of Education encourages winter classes for Grade 12 pupils

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer visited the Mimosadale District Teacher’s Centre in Estcourt and Menzi High School in Umlazi to monitor the winter school classes on Tuesday. The KZN Department of Education is currently rolling out the annual school classes programme for grade 12 pupils in all 12 Districts across the KZN province.

Frazer said that this is one of the initiatives that are being implemented as part of the 2023 Academic Improvement Plan, which is aimed at increasing KZN’s pass rate from the 83% that was achieved by the Class of 2023. The number of schools offering the ongoing Winter Classes is 1 019. The total number of pupils attending Winter Classes is 106 436. Of the total 106 436, there are about 6 362 attending winter boot camps. The rest are attending at stand alone and walk-in centres across KZN, said Frazer. Mimosadale District Teachers Centre is currently hosting pupils from Weenen Combined School for the ongoing sessions of winter classes, and Menzi High School is currently hosting 250 pupils from 10 schools in the Umlazi District for winter classes.

The classes are conducted by Menzi High School educators and former pupils, who are now assisting as tutors. Frazer said that she is satisfied with the progress of the winter classes programme. She said that she encourages pupils to use their time and opportunities availed to them by the government to make a success of their lives.

"You have all the support you need. Your educators sacrificed their holidays just to help you so that you can have a brighter future. The ball is now in your court, " said Frazer. She said that she would continue to monitor these winter classes and provide necessary support in all the centres that are currently hosting these winter school classes across the KZN province.