KZN Department of Education enhances nutrition education amidst food safety concerns

Durban — In the wake of poisoned food incidents, among pupils in KwaZulu-Natal the Department of Basic Education has highlighted a critical need for stringent food safety measures in schools. In response to these alarming events, which resulted in hospitalisation and the tragic loss of young lives, the department of Basic Education said it has taken decisive steps to bolster food safety protocols and promote nutrition education across the province.

In a social media thread over the weekend, the department emphasised the importance of training food handlers within schools, calling for regular educational sessions on safe food handling practices to prevent contamination. "Schools can use this time to promote nutrition and safety education in classrooms. Knowledge empowers healthy choices," the department stated in their post. Furthermore, the initiative stresses the necessity of supporting local vendors who supply food to schools. The department urged parents and guardians to ensure all vendors near schools have valid operating permits and adhere to health and safety standards.

"Under new by-laws for township economies, all vendors must comply with safety standards. Support your school by choosing a reputable vendor," read the departmental thread. Among the measures recommended by the department to prevent food-related illnesses are: Keeping clean

Separating raw food from cooked food

Cooking thoroughly

Maintaining food at safe temperatures

Using safe water and raw materials The National School Nutrition Programme, which feeds approximately 9.7 million pupils nutritious meals daily, remains a foundational element of education and student health. The department revealed that they are actively collaborating with health authorities and local municipalities to ensure safe food practices are upheld consistently.