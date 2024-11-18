KZN Department of Education urges responsible celebrations after matric exams

Durban — As the academic year draws to a close and students eagerly anticipate their results, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education (DOE) has urged all stakeholders to foster celebrations that embody the principles of discipline, integrity, and respect. The DOE is taking a firm stand against the disruptive "Pens Down" activities typically associated with the end of the Grade 12 examinations, urging pupils to celebrate responsibly and honourably.

The department highlighted the concerning trend of behaviour displayed during these celebrations, which often include drinking alcohol in public, vandalism, and other forms of inappropriate conduct. The department stated that these actions not only detract from the celebratory spirit intended after a significant academic milestone but also undermine the core values of respect and responsibility that the department strives to instil in pupils. With Grade 12 pupils preparing to collect their statement of results on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the DOE is also advocating for a more meaningful way of celebrating- through donations. Grade 12 pupils were encouraged to bring their school uniforms in gift packs to contribute to less fortunate pupils, fostering a sense of community and generosity instead of reckless behaviour.

The KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka, said that pupils should remember that their actions reflect not only on themselves but also on their schools and families. “While we commend our learners for completing this critical chapter of their academic journey, we cannot condone activities that place them and others at risk,” he stated. Hlomuka further emphasised the importance of prioritising safety, respect for property, and the wellbeing of the community during this transitional period.