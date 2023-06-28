KZN Department of Transport to launch job creation campaign for youth

Durban — A job creation campaign called S’thesha Waya Waya to create jobs for young people in KwaZulu-Natal will be launched in Curries Fountain Hall in Durban on Thursday. S’thesha Waya Waya was a ground-breaking campaign by the KZN provincial government as part of decisive intervention to reduce unemployment and create job opportunities, essentially in the transport sector, according to MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka.

S’thesha Waya Waya, is a Department of Transport-driven campaign. All departments set aside funds to fight unemployment as part of the War Room on Job Creation. “The job creation campaign has already seen more than 6 000 young people employed. We have also recruited interns, engineers doing their in service training, and safety volunteers have also been appointed,” said Hlomuka. He said that the launch would pull more than 6 000 participants who were part of initiatives such as Vukayibambe Routine Road Maintenance Programme, National Youth Services, Road Safety Ambassadors, Walking Bus (road safety crossing), Social Crime Prevention Programme, graduate interns and law graduates.

The launch would also be supported by the presence of new SAPS and eThekwini metro police recruits, said Hlomuka. Meanwhile, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube hosted a three-day Career Expo last week at the University of KwaZulu-Natal to tackle youth unemployment through exposing young people to the careers of the future. “We are of the view that in our province we need to drive a hybrid approach of keeping conventional jobs while implementing strategies that will aggressively shift the youth’s efforts towards creating marketable opportunities for themselves.