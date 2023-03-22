KZN disabled granny ‘sexually assaulted’ by a 29-year-old man

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal woman, 69, living with a disability was allegedly attacked this month and raped by a 29-year-old man who is purported to be her son’s colleague. The woman, from eMjovweni village in Bhanganoma, Nongoma, reportedly stayed with her son, who was away at a family funeral, leaving his mother, who walks on her knees, alone.

Ayanda Msweli, of the Ayanda Msweli Foundation, said they received horrifying news from concerned Nongoma community members. “It is reported that the suspect broke into the gogo’s one-room structure at about 8.30pm, and demanded she hand him her pension money. “When she replied that the money was not with her, the perpetrator then demanded she take her clothes off, and that she must lay face up and open her legs,” said Msweli.

Narrating her ordeal to Msweli, the woman graphically detailed how she was raped by the young assailant, telling of all the things he did to her until he was satisfied. She also reported that the alleged rapist then demanded food from her, and went on to open her pots, and helped himself to her food. The next morning the woman reportedly shouted for help and told her neighbours what had happened. The community called the police.

The Ayanda Msweli Foundation said the suspect was arrested and apparently admitted to committing the crime. The foundation says the woman has not yet received psycho-social support. “The one-room house she lives in does not have a door handle, which made it easy for the suspect to break into her house. She does not have a bed or any decent furniture. “Although the gogo had previously been awarded an RDP house, surely there is a way she could receive decent shelter again, to restore her dignity, and also for her safety,” said Msweli.

Nongoma municipality ward 1 councillor Falakhe Shongwe said the incident was very sad, and that what the young man allegedly did to the elderly woman was ghastly and unacceptable. “As members of the community, and government representatives, we are planning to attend the court case, and demand to the magistrate that the perpetrator must not be given bail. “As the Nongoma municipality, we were also planning to move the gogo to an old-age home or a place of safety – but unfortunately she refused.

“I’m planning to have a meeting with Nongoma Municipality and discuss the possibility of building her a proper housing structure.” KZN Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said they had dispatched social workers to assist the victim with counselling and appealed to the police to throw the perpetrator behind bars, and not give him bail. “We urge the members of the community to respect the rights of others, and also say to men they must stop treating women as their property.”