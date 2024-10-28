KZN Education MEC applauds police for arrest of suspects linked to Durban teacher’s murder

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has welcomed the arrest of suspects in Durban teacher Dudu Khumalo’s murder. Khumalo, 46, was killed on July 29, inside Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma.

Hlomuka said the department commends the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) swift action to bring the culprits to book, adding that no one is above the law. “Although the passing of Ms Khumalo left us devastated, we are grateful that the long arm of the law will bring justice, peace and closure to us, the grieving families, staff, colleagues and our learners,” Hlomuka said. Hlomuka was reacting to the report that two suspects, a shooter and a spotter, have been arrested three months after Khumalo was shot dead at a Durban school. An inmate is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that when Khumalo was murdered, a man entered the school premises and requested to see her. The suspect went straight to Khumalo and shot her multiple times and fled from the scene. Khumalo was declared dead at the scene. “After police established she could have been assassinated because she was a witness on a matter concerning an inmate at the Westville prison, the matter was handed over to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit,” Netshiunda said. A forensic pathology services vehicle at the scene where school teacher Dudu Khumalo was shot dead at Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, Durban, on July 29, 2024. | Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers Netshiunda said detectives from the unit arrested two suspects, aged 36 and 41, who have been linked to the murder.

“Police have thus far managed to connect the inmate as the mastermind for the murder, and two other people; the actual shooter and the one who played the role of a spotter, were arrested on Thursday,” Netshiunda explained. “Investigations continued and on Friday, a firearm believed to have been used to kill the teacher was found at the residential premises of the suspected trigger-puller. “The jacket which he was wearing during the commission of the crime was also found,” he said.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the firearm was stolen from its licensed owner during a robbery at Sherwood in Sydenham in April 2023.” Netshiunda said the suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court today (Monday), on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. “The already incarcerated suspect will also be charged accordingly and will appear before court in due course,” Netshiunda added.

After Khumalo was murdered, several motives were shared, including the one mentioned by police - she was a witness. A source close to the Daily News, who had visited the school on the day of the murder, said it was alleged that Khumalo had been a witness to a murder and that could have been the reason why she was killed. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.