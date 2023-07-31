KZN EFF MPs in firing line for failure to bus in people to bash

Durban — The future of two KwaZulu-Natal EFF MPs is hanging in the balance after they were listed among the more than 400 public representatives who were banned from attending the party’s 10th anniversary after failing to organise buses to fill the FNB Stadium at the weekend. Vusi Khoza, the former provincial chairperson of the party and member of the national command team, and his counterpart Slindile Luthuli, were among the four parliamentarians who watched the celebrations on television after they failed to bring buses to the stadium. The EFF published the list on Friday, banning the more than 400 public representatives.

The EFF said each MP was instructed to organise 20 buses – to be paid for by the individual MPs from their own pockets. Provincial legislature members were to bring 10 buses, while councillors had to bring each bus at their own cost. KZN appeared to be the most affected by the decision, judging by more than 20 public representatives who did not meet the party’s requirements. The list includes the former deputy mayor of Zululand District Municipality Thulani Ndlovu, who lost his position after the party ended its governing arrangement with the IFP in the hung municipalities in the province. The EFF has five MPs from the province: Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi; the party’s secretary-general Marshall Dlamini; Sibongile Khawula as well as Khoza and Luthuli.

The EFF said the representatives were given enough time: six months to raise funds and organise buses. Khoza’s political career was resuscitated after losing the provincial leadership at a conference last year. He lost to his deputy chairperson, Mongezi Twala, and has since been transferred to Cape Town to take a seat as an MP. On Sunday, Khoza said it was financially impossible for him to pay for 20 buses alone, given that each bus costs between R36 000 to R40 000 to travel from KZN to Gauteng.

“At a cost of R40 000 for each bus, it means I had to source R800 000 and there was no way.” On his future as party MP, Khoza said if the party wanted to take its seat, he would remain a loyal party member. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.