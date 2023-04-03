KZN expects tills to ring loud with millions pouring in over Easter holidays

Durban — With an anticipated spend of about R724 million for domestic tourists and R380 million for international tourists, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) said it was ready to welcome and host visitors for a bumper Easter period. “The domestic tourism sector is a major economic driver, and holiday periods such as Easter are vital for the provincial economy. Looking at the projected numbers, we are happy that holidaymakers continue to choose KZN as their favourite holiday destination. It is our loyal holidaymakers who keep the tourism sector alive.

“By working closely with our tourism trade partners, and encouraging them to offer value-for-money packages, we have ensured that KZN remains a firm favourite for both domestic and international travellers,” said EDTEA MEC Siboniso Duma. Research insights conducted by Tourism KZN, based on preliminary hotel and non-hotel booking percentages and historical data, show that some 512 000 local visitors and 49 000 international visitors were expected to visit the province for the Easter weekend. “I want to also assure holidaymakers that KZN is a safe destination and that we are working around the clock with law enforcement agencies to ensure their safety, while they take their much-deserved holiday. As we prepare for out-of-province visitors, I would also like to encourage the citizens of KZN to also use this time to explore their province and enjoy the plethora of tourism attractions that we have on offer,” said Duma.

According to Fedhasa eastern region chairperson Brett Tungay, hotel bookings were between 65% and 70% and hoteliers were expecting that this will improve closer to the Easter weekend. ANEW Hotels Operations director Kevin Burley said that they were looking at strong booking figures averaging 70% to 75% occupancy for the period across the province. “Advance bookings show that people are heading north for beach and safari holidays. “Early non-hotel booking figures show that the uMkhanyakude District in northern KZN is the top spot for holidaymakers, followed by the Harry Gwala district in the southern Drakensberg and uThukela District in the northern Drakensberg. These are followed by uMgungundlovu in the Midlands, iLembe on the north coast and Ugu on the South Coast.”

Edtea spokesperson Angelo Sibisi said the province had 600km of coastline with several Blue Flag beaches “on which to soak up the sun and play in the waves”. There are three on the North Coast – Thompson’s Bay, Willard and Blythedale and six on the South Coast – Marina Trafalgar, Southport, Umzumbe, Ramsgate and Hibberdene. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.