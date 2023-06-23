KZN family buries inmate after finding him in hospital without legs

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal family from Estcourt seeks justice after finding their son without limbs following his admission to the hospital. It is alleged that Mbhekeni Zwane, an inmate at Boksburg prison, was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in February last year and his family found him there without legs. He is said to have died a few days after losing his legs.

The family said that a year later, they had yet to receive a report from the hospital and the Department of Correctional Services on the matter. The deceased’s brother, Musa Zwane, said took it upon himself to look for Mbhekeni and found him in the ICU with no legs. He said they found out from an inmate that Zwane had been taken to hospital after an assault at the prison.

“I then made calls to the prison to find out where he was admitted, but they were not answered. I then took it upon myself to search for him in hospitals that are in close proximity to the prison. I was disturbed to find my brother in ICU at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. He no longer had his legs. We really want to know what happened to my brother I can’t even sleep at night,” he said. According to his brother, Mbhekeni was sentenced in 2012 and was serving a robbery sentence of 32 years. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Logan Maistry said investigations were ongoing regarding the matter.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) can confirm that offender Mbhekeni Wiseman Zwane was admitted to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and he passed away on February 27, 2022. “According to our records, the family was physically informed by two officers in Soweto about Mbhekeni’s passing on March 1, 2023,” said Logan. Logan also said the allegations that the family were informed of his hospital admission by an inmate, and that calls were not being answered by the facility, were unfounded.