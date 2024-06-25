KZN Finance MEC Rodgers applauded for closing Durban treasury office

Durban — The ordinary “man in the street” has applauded newly-appointed KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers for closing the treasury office in Durban. On Monday, news spread in the media and social media that Rodgers would close the office on the 9th floor of the Marine Building, in Durban.

According to his department, Rodgers is demonstrating his commitment to ensuring effective budget spending. Additionally, closing the leased offices will save KZN Treasury an estimated R1 million a year, which will be used in other strategic service delivery needs of the department in supporting the province. Rodgers said his main priority is stabilising KZN’s finances and he will work with the KZN Treasury team and Members of the Executive Council to ensure that strategic decisions are being taken to safeguard the provincial fiscus.

“During my consultation with my executive team in the department, I directed that business cannot continue as usual and we need to streamline operations. In this regard, I have decided to close the Durban office (which served as a secondary office), with an annual lease amount of R1 115 786.40, translating to a total value of just over R5 578 000 over five years that we will save,” Rodgers said. “My ministry team will operate from the Pietermaritzburg office and the team will be as prescribed by the ministerial handbook. My wish is to enhance the transparency of our decision-making in resource allocation and utilisation and I am prepared to make tough decisions if we are to demonstrate that we mean business when we say we will stabilise the finances in the province with prudent fiscal management and as KZN Treasury, we must lead by example.” Rodgers added he was committed to stabilising spending, eliminating irregular expenditure in departments, attracting foreign investment and ensuring accountability and transparency.

Facebook users applauded Rodgers for this move. This is what they had to say: Thando Mamnisi said: “Excellent news KZN Treasury.” Rachel Kalidass said it was a great initiative.

Smangaye Xaba said: “It never made sense, well done MEC.” Langalethu Comfort Shenge Buthelezi said it was a good move. Siphi Sethu said: “Good decision by the MEC. All ministry satellite offices should be closed. Some of the offices are not regularly used by the staff.”