KZN Hawks add $180 000 to state coffers

Durban — Crime-fighting in KwaZulu-Natal received a major financial boost following the forfeiture of $180 000 (R3.3 million) to the state. This was after the court granted a final order in favour of the state in its case against a Pakistani national, Idris Abdul Aziz, 68, who was found with a stash of dollars on his body at King Shaka International Airport last year.

In a statement issued by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) on Tuesday, the unit said the court had granted the state an order to deposit the money into its account. Speaking to the Daily News on Tuesday, Hawks spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the money would be used by the state to fight crime. Aziz was charged with contravention of the Currency and Exchanges Act after he was arrested last year while boarding a flight to Dubai.

He appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on October 5 last year and was granted R15 000 bail. Aziz will reappear in the same court on July 31 for a pre-trial conference. Mhlongo said that the loot was deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account, adding that the accused had failed to declare the money to the South African Revenue Service. KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation provincial head Major-General Lesetja Senona commended the Asset Forfeiture team for their excellent work in forfeiting the money to the state.

In another matter, the state also added R65 800 to the account, which was a bribe by KwaDukuza suspects offered to a police officer to avoid arrest. The order was granted early in the year by the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court and was part of the money offered as a bribe. KZN police said the money had been seized during a Hawks operation in Ballito in March 2023, where members received information about fraudulent activities at a guest house.

During the search, Mhlongo said computers and gadgets were seized, which was when the accused offered a bribe to the police. The accused was charged with offering a gratification to the police and the matter was referred to the Hawks’ Asset Forfeiture Investigation team, who further worked with the National Prosecuting Authority to secure the final forfeiture order. The forfeited cash was also deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.