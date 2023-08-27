KZN hitmen facing multiple murders headed to High Court

Durban — Two suspected KwaZulu-Natal hitmen who will face at least thirteen murder counts once their cases have been consolidated will be indicted to the Durban High Court when they next appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court. This emerged on Friday when Sbonelo Wiseman Shangase, 31, and his co-accused, Talent Mkhize, 26, appeared in court on Friday.

The two will be served their indictment containing all the charges levelled against them on October 27, which include murders, attempted murders, kidnappings as well as robberies. According to the charge sheet where they both appear as accused the pair are charged with kidnapping, murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravated circumstances. It is alleged that in August last year, the two murdered Nhlanhla Patrick Goge, and a month after this in Ntuzuma they used a firearm to rob Sibongile Dlamini of R140 000 in cash.

And that before this, in June they allegedly robbed Bongani Chamane of a rifle and pistol at Bridge City. Shangase stands accused of murdering Shaheed Moodel on Brickfield Road in Overport in April last year. He had another matter he faced that was transferred from the Durban Magistrate’s Court, in which he faces multiple murder, attempted murder, and robbery charges. He recently appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on his own, charged with being found with found in possession of a rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition that he was allegedly in possession of at the time of his arrest last year.

He was found with the gun that was concealed in his luggage on a bus heading to the Western Cape, which was intercepted by police at a roadblock at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza. At that time the police said that Shangase was wanted for a string of cases, including murder, attempted murder, car-jacking, robbery, and kidnapping that were committed in Inanda, KwaMashu, Mayville and other areas. He is to appear again for this matter on August 29.