‘KZN is a war zone where gun-toting criminals do as they please’ - IFP

Durban — The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed that the killing of people in Glebelands Hostel proves that the province is a war zone. IFP KZN spokesperson for Community Safety and Liaison, Blessed Gwala was reacting to the killing of seven people at Glebelands Hostel before the death toll rose to eight.

He said that the IFP in the KZN legislature said the killing of seven people in the hostel in Durban was yet another proof that KZN is a war zone. On Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that a manhunt was underway after seven men were killed at Glebelands Hostel. He said police in Umlazi opened a docket containing seven counts of murder and two attempted murders following a shooting incident that claimed seven lives at the Glebelands Hostel in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Naicker said that “according to police in Umlazi, at 2.45am this morning (Saturday), nine men aged between 20 and 40 years old were consuming alcohol in a room at Block 57 at the Glebelands Hostel when unknown gunmen opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. Seven of the victims died on the scene whilst two were transported to hospital with serious injuries.” He said the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage. Detectives from the Provincial Task Team have been instructed to probe the incident. Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPS APP, Naicker added.

Gwala said: “Again, Glebelands Hostel has been on the news for the wrong reasons. This is the same hostel where between March 2014 and January 2019, more than 120 people died as a result of violence alleged to be perpetrated by hitmen. This is proof that KwaZulu-Natal is a war zone where gun-toting criminals do as they please.” “Who is the ‘kingpin’ responsible for the supply of deadly weapons to criminals in KZN? The bloodbath in KZN must be stopped.” Gwala said the question of the effectiveness of the Crime Intelligence Unit had come under the spotlight. As the IFP, we have raised the issue of incompetence on the part of the Crime Intelligence Unit on numerous occasions.

“The IFP maintains that the unit has a responsibility to be on the ground, gathering information, firstly, to prevent atrocities from taking place, and secondly, to arrest those who plan to commit these crimes. However, on numerous occasions, criminals appear to be streets ahead of the unit,” Gwala said. “In addition, despite the work of the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team, which is also in place to investigate such incidents, killings continue unabated. KwaZulu-Natal cannot be held hostage by ruthless criminals and murderers.” Gwala said National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, together with the KZN Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, must investigate the functioning of the Crime Intelligence Unit in KZN, which has, on numerous occasions, been caught unawares. This matter deserves urgent attention from senior police management. These institutions could not afford to be weakened any further, particularly as organised crime, corruption and public violence continued to increase.

He said a comprehensive plan iwas required to restore public trust in the police. However, on Sunday morning, Naicker said detectives from the Provincial Task Team had taken over the investigation. “So far they have established that there were twelve people in total in the room where the shooting occurred. Two of the occupants were unharmed whilst three were injured. This included the owner of the room who jumped through the window of the second-floor room. His injuries were as a result of the fall,” Naicker said.

“Sadly one of the injured has passed away in hospital bringing the death toll to eight. “Police are investigating eight counts of murder and four of attempted murder. The motive still remains unknown at this point,” Naicker said. He said police were still appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation, to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or utilise the MYSAPS APP.