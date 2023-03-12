KZN man, Gauteng woman wanted for allegedly hacking pharmacy’s bank account, transferring R6m from it

Durban - The Hawks in the Northern Cape are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects, one from KwaZulu-Natal and the other from Gauteng, wanted for allegedly hacking a pharmacy’s bank account and transferring R6 million into their own. Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe said the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Kimberley was requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and tracing the suspects wanted on fraud charges.

Thebe said it was alleged that in November 2019 a Hartswater pharmacy’s bank account was hacked and an amount of R6 million was transferred from it into a Luno account registered to the duo. Lindelani Mbatha, 38, of KwaMadondo in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied “Lindelani Mbatha, 38, of KwaMadondo in KwaZulu-Natal province, and Ellen Baloyi, 31, of Meadowlands in Soweto, are both persons of interest in the matter and could assist with the ongoing investigation,” Thebe said. “Members of the public are urged to assist in locating the pair’s whereabouts.”

Thebe said that Hawks investigator Captain Luthoyi can be contacted at 071 481 3387, and all information provided will be kept strictly confidential. Ellen Baloyi, 31, of Meadowlands, Soweto in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, a former resident of Musgrave, in Durban, is being sought as a person of interest in the investigation into the unrest that unfolded in KZN in July 2021. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said Hawks members from Durban’s serious and organised crime investigation unit were looking for Mbalenhle Ncube, who used to reside in the Musgrave area.

“She is being sought by police as a person of interest in the investigation into the unrest that unfolded in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021,” Mbambo said. Mbalenhle Ncube is a person of interest in the investigation into the unrest that unfolded in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021. Picture: Supplied She said that anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Mputsoe at 082 784 3004. At least 354 people were killed across KZN and parts of Gauteng during the unrest.