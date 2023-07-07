KZN matric pupil killed during a protest allegedly by a taxi driver

Durban — A matric in northern KwaZulu-Natal was killed by a stray bullet fired by a minibus taxi driver during a service delivery protest in Ulundi on Tuesday. Justice Ntombela, said his granddaughter Minenhle Hlongwane, 17, was one of the protesters when she got hit by a bullet fired into the crowd, allegedly by a taxi driver.

On Tuesday, the community closed the road, protesting about the electricity issues. It is reported this area has been without electricity for more than three months after a transformer was damaged. While they were protesting, vehicles could not pass through. Ntombela said one of the local taxi drivers allegedly stepped out of the taxi and shot at the protesters. Hlongwane, who is a Ekudubekeni High School matriculant, was rushed to hospital where she later died. Justice added that he was emotionally distraught and in shock.

“I am shocked that taxi people can do something like this to us as the community, while they themselves rely on us. I am very hurt and I am in so much pain right now. She had a very bright future and she was doing matric this year,” he said. The ward counsellor Sikhumbuzo Khuzwayo said what happened is shocking and unacceptable especially in this era of democracy. “To see someone killing a citizen exercising his or her right to demonstrate complaints of service delivery in the community is shocking. We urge the SAPS to work tirelessly in ensuring that the perpetrators get arrested,” he said.