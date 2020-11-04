KZN matrics ready for final exams despite the odds

Durban - National Senior Certificate Examination 2020 candidates sit for the biggest examination in the country, local pupils were working hard preparing for their first common paper on Thursday, English. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Education MECs will be monitoring the exams. June exams were not written due to Covid-19 and the national lockdown. Situated in uMlazi and servicing many pupils from the poverty-stricken communities, Menzi High School was one of the schools that did not have the resources to conduct online classes during the lockdown. However, when schools reopened, teachers went the extra mile to ensure that the syllabus was completed in time.

Matric pupils yesterday said they were not letting the impact of Covid19 in the classroom affect their track record of excellent results.

Under normal circumstances, the school would hold classes over the school holidays and on weekends.

However, extra classes were put on hold this year. This has not affected their confidence about achieving a 100% pass rate yet again.

One of the top achievers, Thembelani Ngubane, 18, said teamwork was their secret for success. “As soon as schools reopened, we knew that it was time for hard work. The motto that the school has is that, not only do we worry about personal success, but we also work at ensuring others are ready,” he said.

Ngubane wants to study astrophysics next year and has been accepted at UCT. “I am fascinated by what is beyond the sky and the universe. My father is the only breadwinner in my family. Finishing school with excellent results would mean an opportunity to go to university, get the job of my dreams and help my family to better our lives.”

Ngubane said the school’s feeding scheme assisted them in spending longer hours at school studying. “We start school at 6am and finish at 5pm every day. The teachers dedicate time after school to assist us with any help that we might need in preparation for the exams.”

Apollo Secondary pupil Shweta Rosen Pershad, 18, said prayer, a good breakfast and healthy snacks in between were what helped her keep her energy levels high when studying throughout the night.

Pershad said: “You feel good when you know that you prepared yourself from the beginning. My preparations for the examinations did not begin a few weeks ago, but from the beginning of the year.” She said when the country went into lockdown, their teachers started WhatsApp groups to send work to pupils, and used online classes, but that it was not the same as having a teacher in front of them. “I used past papers to prepare myself, and the support of my family has been amazing,” said Pershad.

