KZN MEC pleads with public not to rest until Luyanda Cele’s killers are found

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on the public not to rest until the killer or killers of eThekwini Municipality intern Luyanda Cele are found. Khoza made the plea to the public to help the government in all its efforts to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

She made the plea when visiting Cele’s family in uMlazi C section, on Tuesday afternoon. Khoza said it was hurtful and concerning that Cele’s mysterious death had not been solved yet. Cele, 24, went missing over two weeks ago after leaving her workplace, eThekwini Municipality.

Her mutilated body was found in an alley in South Beach in Durban. The department said Cele had told her sisters she would come home late as she would be stopping for drinks with friends after work. Khoza said that Cele’s family situation was utterly devastating.

“It's very painful to see the life of a young person like Luyanda just ending like this. The family briefed us on how they had raised her. They were proud to have raised such a young and responsible woman. The killer(s) robbed the family of their joy as Luyanda was expected to change her family circumstances,” Khoza said. She said no one should relax if Cele’s killers had not been arrested. She said all criminals who had no respect for human life should be sent to prison for the longest time.

“Our government is doing everything humanly possible to deal with gender-based violence and femicide. As the department, we have a lot of programmes to ensure the safety of women and to fight against gender-based violence, but we continue to see women being horribly killed,” Khoza said. She said it was important for every member of society to find ways to restore morals and join forces with the government to create a safe environment for women in the province. Khoza said all women would only find solace if Cele’s murderer was put behind bars.

“We will continue to fight as women. We also want to see men standing shoulder to shoulder fighting the scourge of gender-based violence in our society,” she said. She assured the family that the department would remain with them as social workers would be deployed until the funeral. Cele is expected to be laid to rest on April 1. Women, youth and people with disabilities portfolio committee member Fikile Masiko described Cele’s death as devastating.

Masiko said the government could not fight the scourge of GBV alone but needed communities to join hands. “How Luyanda was murdered makes us all feel the pain as women. It cannot be correct that, as women, we are always very fearful to be attacked daily. We don’t know where to hide and feel safe because we get attacked and murdered everywhere in this country,” Masiko said. She said women would not surrender to criminals who believed they owned women’s lives.

“It’s important to fight all abusers and, as women, we need to be united to expose these inhuman acts against women,” Masiko said. More in the Daily News on Wednesday. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.