KZN MEC to equip rural entrepreneurs to start own businesses

Durban — The KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, has pledged to hand over new business equipment worth more than R1 million to more than 32 emerging rural entrepreneurs under Maphumulo Local Municipality on Tuesday. In his capacity as leader of government business, Duma will hold his first public engagement as he marks his 365 days in office.

Duma said: “Today, myself and all categories of staff in the department, will be reflecting on the progress we have made over the past 365 days in terms of driving socio-economic development in all corners of the province.” He said this was part of the revitalisation of township and rural economies to ensure local economic development and job creation. “When I assumed my responsibilities, we undertook to deepen the support needed by the emerging entrepreneurs in the informal economy.

“We have accordingly made available brand-new equipment to street traders, hawkers, co-operatives, SMMEs and emerging entrepreneurs who are involved in construction, farming, catering, entertainment, car wash, saloon, bakery and clothing and textiles to name but a few.” He said his department was using the municipal employment initiative to capacitate the local sphere of government to achieve true economic empowerment for the marginalised. “We are fully aware that thousands of people are living in poverty as a result of challenging economic conditions punctuated by rising fuel and food prices. It is for these reasons (that) we have heightened our tempo to turn around the situation.

“On Tuesday I will be joined by the local leadership led by the mayor of Maphumulo Local Municipality Councillor Zibuyisile Khuzwayo-Dlamini.” The hand-over ceremony is aimed at empowering the rural Maphumulo community with the following: Booster pump, controller and pipes.

Agro-processing equipment (mini peanut butter-making machine and fruit and vegetable juice blender.

Fencing material, pump and controller.

500 live chickens and poultry feed.

Fencing material and JoJo tank.

Agro-processing equipment (hand capper, heat gun for temper seal plastic sleeves, blender skymsen25-litre seamless bowl).

Agrochemicals (weedicides and fungicides).

Block-making machine, cement and lighting kit (filmmaking).

Sewing machines x 3 (domestic use).

Laptop, video camera and lighting kit (filmmaking).

Brush cutter, chain saw and oil.

Petrol generator, stainless steel folding ladder, cordless driller, 30-metre extension reel.

Catering equipment: dinner plates, chafing dishes, gold round and metal tablespoons. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.