KZN mom recalls heartbreak at seeing son being arrested for the rape of his 89-yr-old gran

DURBAN - THE daughter-in-law of an 89-year-old woman who was raped allegedly by her grandson suffered a double blow as she also witnessed her son getting arrested for the crime.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the rape victim, recalled the afternoon she found her mother-in-law lying in a pool of blood.

Her son was arrested on the same day, appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

The incident, which took place last Friday at KwaMngomezulu village in Umkuze, has left the villagers in shock.

According to the victim’s daughter-in-law, everything happened quickly.

“I was in the kitchen preparing supper at around 5pm. My mother-in-law was sitting outside under the tree as it had been a hot day. Moments later I noticed that she was not there,” she said.

She had panicked because she realised her mother-in-law would not have stood up on her own to go anywhere.

“I ran outside and as I walked around the yard looking for her, I heard her screaming from the toilet. I walked in and saw her laying on the floor in a pool of blood, crying. I could not believe my eyes. She was wearing a white dress and there was blood everywhere. I asked her what happened and who did this to her because to me it was clear that she had been raped. She was crying non-stop. In a terrified voice she said it was one of the boys, but did not say who it was.”

She went out to find all the male family members who were home at the time, and no one admitted guilt.

She said the neighbours and the community leaders had arrived.

“She was obviously scared to tell me who had done this terrible thing to her until more people arrived. Eventually she said it was one of my sons. I did not want to believe it. I still cannot believe it. As a woman I felt the pain that my mother-in-law was going through.

“I broke down and cried because no woman, especially an elderly woman, should go through rape. I cried because I lived with her and I was her caregiver. I made sure that she ate and took her medication on time. The last thing I expected was for her to be raped in the safety and comfort of our own home.”

She said it broke her heart even more to have her son implicated in this ordeal.

She said the police then arrived and arrested her son.

“I don’t know what to believe. My son had denied everything. He had been with his friends drinking that afternoon. He got paid on that Friday from the piece job he had that week. When they left, he went to his room and that is where he was when I made this terrible discovery. I, however, want to believe my mother-in-law because although she is an elderly person, her mental condition is still good. She knows and refers to us by names.

“My heart is broken because the woman I love like my own mother had to go through this. On the other hand, my son is in jail facing such a serious crime. I am traumatised. My focus now is to take her home and nurse her back to health.”

Daily News