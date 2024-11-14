KZN Parents’ Association welcomes arrest of drug dealer targeting pupils

Durban — The arrest of a man selling dagga to children outside a Lamontville High school, on Wednesday, has been hailed as a step in the right direction by the KwaZulu-Natal Parents’ Association. The suspected drug dealer appeared in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in dagga. Association chairperson Vee Gani said there are endless issues with drugs in schools. He said there were perpetrators both inside and outside schools.

“This is a step in the right direction,” Gani said about the arrest. “It’s a good thing that someone has been arrested.” Gani said drugs impact their children and corrupt children. Gani said drugs are illegal and sellers are only motivated by money while destroying the lives of children. Gani said it is understood there are drugs outside schools and syndicates that will entice children into taking drugs. However, police need to clamp down on people selling drugs near schools. “Parents should educate and empower their children about the dangers of drugs, while pupils should be made aware of the risks,” Gani said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police officers were acting on a tip-off and planned a raid. “During the execution of the operation, the suspect was found inside a room next to the high school. He was found with 10 pupils, of which eight of them were girls. He was also found in possession of dagga, which he was selling to the young school children,” Netshiunda said. Netshiunda explained that with police officers prioritising the children’s future and the ongoing final examinations, pupils were given a stern warning in the presence of their parents before they were released.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in September, the Verulam Magistrate’s Court sentenced Issa Robin, 29, for dealing in drugs. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane said that on October 10,2023, the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation acted on intelligence, regarding an alleged drug dealer who was selling narcotics to school pupils and members of the surrounding community in Verulam. Robin was found in possession of a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of R14 820. Robin appeared in court several times until he pleaded guilty. Robin was sentenced to six months’ direct imprisonment, of which two months was suspended for five years. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.