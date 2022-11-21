KZN police arrest 1 657 suspects for various crimes, recover 21kg of various drugs in seven days

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have reported that they arrested 1 657 suspects during festive season operations last week. The report comes days after police arrested nearly 2 000 suspects in seven days in November.

Police spokesperson said that Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that in anticipation of a bumper festive season, KZN police held numerous operations across the province last week. “From November 14, 2022, until November 20, 2022, 1 657 suspects were arrested for various crimes in the province. “This included such as 29 murder and for 349 for assault.

“The police also arrested 286 people for drug related offences while 27 suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” Gwala said. “Also included in this total are 24 who were arrested for domestic violence and 97 people who were arrested for liquor related offences.” “During these operations police recovered 21kg of various drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, ecstasy, heroin, dagga and other drugs.

“The police also seized 3 221 litres of liquor during the operations while 640 traffic fines were issued. “In addition, police seized 44 stolen and hijacked vehicles in various parts of the province. “A total of 46 firearms and 716 rounds of ammunition were confiscated during the same reporting period,” Gwala added.

Last week, the Daily News reported that KZN police arrested almost 2 000 suspects in seven days in November. Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the arrests were made when police embarked on a number of operations across the province last week as the festive season approaches. She said the community can expect more police visibility as police intensify their operations.

“From November 7, 2022, until November 14, 2022, police officers arrested 1 868 suspects for various crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robberies, carjacking, rape, burglary, fraud, malicious damage to property and other cases,” Ngcobo said. She said that various drugs such as crystal meth, ecstasy, heroin, mandrax and other drugs were seized during police operations. Numerous traffic fines were issued to those who contravened the Road Traffic Act. “The police seized 71 firearms with 642 rounds of ammunition during these operations.

“Suspects were also charged for liquor-related cases as well as theft of copper cables. “Stolen vehicles, stolen property and stolen livestock were seized by police,” Ngcobo said. She added that all the suspects appeared at various magistrate’s courts in the province.