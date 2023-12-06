KZN police arrest 10 097 suspects in November, many for contact crimes

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police recovered 12 rifles among 273 firearms recovered in November. They also arrested more than 10 000 suspects during the month. This is the result of ongoing Shanela operations, which continue to yield positive results.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “The ongoing Shanela operations continue to yield positive results and in the month of November only, police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested 10 097 suspects in connection with various crimes and a total of 273 firearms, including 12 rifles, and over 2 000 ammunition of various calibres were recovered in the process.” Breaking down the statistics, Netshiunda said that targeted police operations ensured that 3 101 suspects were arrested in relation to contact crimes. One hundred and sixty-five of them were traced and arrested for their involvement in cases of murder, while 192 people were also nabbed in connection with cases of attempted murder. Operation Shanela also resulted in the arrest of 211 suspects after they were linked with cases of rape. Cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm remain a challenge; however, police have arrested 1 436 suspects for the crime. He also said that 215 suspects were arrested for various kinds of robberies inclusive of cash-in-transit robberies, house robberies, business robberies, and robberies with aggravating circumstances.

Four hundred and fifty-two suspects were arrested for property crimes such as burglaries at residential premises, stock theft and theft of and from motor vehicles. A total of 1 605 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes and 421 motorists were nabbed after they were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Netshiunda said that 118 more suspects were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. With alcohol proving to be a major contributor to a majority of crimes in the province, a total of 636 suspects were arrested for liquor-related crimes and 476 of them were busted for illegal dealing in liquor.