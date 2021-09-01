KZN police hunt suspect behind Unisa student’s rape and murder

DURBAN - POLICE are investigating the circumstances into the death of a Nongoma student in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Thandeka Mbatha, 25, was allegedly raped and strangled on Sunday. She was a second-year student studying towards a BEd at Unisa. Mbatha had attended an event in the area, but did not return home.

Her body was found in a pathway near her home on Monday. Her sister, Qhamukile Ngcobo, said Mbatha had reported to the family on Sunday about a teenager in the area, whose courtship towards her had become violent. “On Sunday Thandeka reported about a guy that was giving her problems. She said the guy chased her. She had to run into one of the neighbouring homes for assistance. We listened to it, but did not take action. Now we regret why we did not,” Ngcobo said.

“This was not the first time that this guy had become violent towards her. We want justice for Thandeka”. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mbatha’s body was found on a pathway at Dayeni. Police are investigating if she was strangled. A case of murder is being investigated by Nongoma SAPS. No one had been arrested by Tuesday. Nongoma deputy mayor, Nokubekezela Xulu said she was saddened by the incident. She said in August alone, the area had lost two women through gender-based violence.