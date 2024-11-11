KZN police seek public help to locate suspected hitman in taxi violence murder case

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspected hitman wanted for attacking twin brothers. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said provincial taxi violence detectives are seeking public assistance in locating Mpiyakhe Thobani Mbatha, 25, who is wanted for the murder of Mphilisi Ngubane, who was the chairperson of Fredville Taxi Association and the attempted murder of his twin brother.

Netshiunda said it is alleged that on September 13, the Ngubane twins were travelling on Shezi Main Road in the Mpumalanga township (Hammarsdale) when they were ambushed by three men who were driving in a brown VW Polo. The men opened fire at the victims, killing Mphilisi, aged 35. His twin brother managed to escape the attack. Netshiunda said murder and attempted murder charges were opened at the Mpumalanga police station and the docket was transferred to provincial taxi violence detectives for further investigation.

“An intensive investigation revealed that Mbatha was behind the attack and his current whereabouts are unknown,” Netshiunda said. He said Mbatha is originally from Greytown but is believed to also have a house in the Inchanga area. “A warrant of his arrest was issued by the Mpumalanga Magistrate’s Court. Police appeal to anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts (of) Mbatha to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Khuyana on 079 490 8250/ 031 325 6393 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App,” Netshiunda said. Suspected hitmen killed in shoot-outs with police Meanwhile, last week six suspected hitmen were killed in two separate shoot-outs with KZN police.

On Wednesday evening, two suspected hitmen were killed during a shoot-out with police in Mahlabathini in the Zululand District, northern KZN. Police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were travelling in a red VW Polo and were allegedly on their way to kill a taxi owner in Mahlabathini. Police used blue-lights and sirens to instruct the driver of the vehicle to pull over. The driver stopped in the middle of the road and two occupants got out of the vehicle and opened fire on police. Police officers returned fire and a shoot-out ensued. Two suspects were shot and killed during the shoot-out. Three firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. On Monday afternoon, four suspects wanted for taxi industry-related murders were also killed following a high-speed chase and shoot-out with police in Mooi River.

Police intercepted the suspects' vehicle on the N3 Highway and signalled for the driver to stop, however, the driver sped-off and took the Hidcote turn-off, joining the R103 towards Estcourt. The suspects started firing shots towards the police, and to protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire. During the subsequent shoot-out, four suspects who were the occupants in the vehicle were shot and fatally wounded. A rifle, a pistol and ammunition were found with the suspects. One of the suspects was a 40-year-old man who was most wanted in connection with the Bergville shootings of a taxi association chairperson and his deputy. They were both shot in February and June respectively. He was also wanted for the Bergville taxi rank shooting where a taxi owner was shot and an incident where a commuter was hit by a stray bullet. He was also wanted for the attempted murder of a taxi owner in Winterton, in June 2024.