KZN police warn stock thieves ahead of festive season

Durban — With the festive season around the corner, the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal says that stock thieves will be met with the wrath of the law. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that with the festive season fast approaching and criminals finding ways to make a quick buck, KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has issued a strong warning to those who steal cattle, slaughter them and sell the meat to unsuspecting buyers.

He said KZN has experienced incidents where stolen cattle are slaughtered and sold on street corners, at taxi ranks and other spots which are easily accessible to many innocent buyers. Many suspects have been arrested for stock theft up to this point, he said. As part of the ongoing Safer Festive Season Operations and Operation Shanela, dedicated stock theft officers are on the ground to ensure that those who steal cattle and other stock are met with the relentless wrath of the law, he warned. A clarion call is also made to KZN residents to buy meat only from credible retailers so that they do not run the risk of finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Mkhwanazi said: “Our intelligence has alerted us about a stock theft syndicate which is making a living out of other people’s tears. “We have deployed accordingly to the identified areas and we shall not exercise any leniency to either the seller or the buyer of meat from stolen cattle. “Instead of buying stolen meat, be a responsible resident and report those who are selling suspected stolen meat.

“The buyer and the seller of stolen meat will face the same music and our teams on the ground are geared to ensure that the trend of stealing and slaughtering cattle comes to a halt.” Additionally, Mkhwanazi will address stakeholders during the Rural Safety Summit at the Cecil Emmet Hall in Vryheid from November 16-17, to ensure that stock theft is prioritised and given the necessary attention. Farmers, farm workers, farm dwellers and other relevant stakeholders will engage on issues of stock theft, among other social ills, which impact safety in rural communities.